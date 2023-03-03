San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 3, 2023: Fair Friday, possible showers by Sunday

Another chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s for most inland areas and some locations closer to the coast. A Frost Advisory is in effect until 8am for the inland communities for temperatures as low as 30 degrees.

Temperatures warm quickly today under sunny skies, though still cooler than average by 5 to 10 degrees. A weak disturbance will pass by to the north of us this weekend bringing more clouds tomorrow and a slight chance of drizzle to a few light showers by Sunday, potentially into Monday. Gusty winds will also target the mountains and deserts this weekend with westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds and cool temperatures in the mid-50s to near 60 during the Science Expo at Petco Park on Saturday. We hope to see you there!

Fair weather into next week with temperatures warming up back near normal by Thursday when we'll see mid-60s at the coast and near 70 inland. The latest forecast models are tracking next weekend's storm farther inland which means we could stay dry and instead get Santa Ana winds. There remains uncertainty on the track of this next system so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for the latest updates.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 57-61°

Inland: 58-65°

Mountains: 45-59°

Deserts: 68-72°

