San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 28, 2025: Cool with periods of light rain

Marine layer clouds will once again produce heavy mist, drizzle, and a few light showers overnight into tomorrow morning. Better clearing by tomorrow afternoon with Sunday likely bringing the best clearing and most sunshine of the weekend.

Slower and limited clearing of the marine layer returns next week as a series of storms impact the Pacific Northwest. Moisture from those storms will reach farther south, bringing a better chance of scattered showers, with the best chance on Monday and late Wednesday through Friday. Drier conditions are expected for the first weekend of April.

Temperatures will trend near to 10 degrees cooler than normal across the county with 60s for the coast and valleys, low-50s in the mountains and mid-70s to low-80s in the deserts.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 4pm Saturday for waves of 5 to 9 feet and strong rip currents.

Westerly winds will continue to target the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening. Expect widespread gusts of 25 to 45mph and isolated gusts up to 55mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the deserts until 11am Saturday, but even after that expires it will be breezy to gusty at times.

Stay tuned with the ABC10News Pinpoint Weather team for the latest updates on the storm track and changing conditions.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 61-66°

Inland: 61-68°

Mountains: 51-62°

Deserts: 75-78°

