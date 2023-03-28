San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 28, 2023: One last warm & sunny day

Today will be nearly as warm as yesterday for the coast and valleys and several degrees warmer than yesterday for the mountains and deserts under sunny skies.

A cold storm dives south bringing rain, wind and mountain snow Wednesday into Thursday. This storm will not tap into an atmospheric river so rainfall totals won't be nearly as high as the last three storms we had this month. Preliminary forecast totals will average between .25 to 1.00" from the coast to the mountains with less than .25" in the deserts.

Timing:

The first round of rain tomorrow arrives with the cold front in the mid-morning into the early afternoon. On-and-off rain with sun breaks continue the rest of the day with periods of rain arriving on Thursday associated with the storm passing by to the north of us. While rain will mostly be light to moderate expect occasional heavy showers, especially on Thursday along with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Snow:

Mostly rain in the mountains on Wednesday as snow levels remain high between 5,500' and 6,000' plummeting to 4,000' on Thursday. Forecast totals will range between 3 to 8" above 5,000' including Palomar Mountain, Mt. Laguna and Lookout Mountain while down to 4,000' we could see a dusting to 2" including Julian and Ranchita. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect 12am to 4pm Thursday above 5,000'.

Opening Day at Petco Park will be brisk and breezy with temperatures in the 50s, occasional showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms so be sure to dress appropriately.

Things dry out Friday through the weekend with slight warming each day under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

A slight chance of showers returns by Monday with another chance for rain by Easter weekend.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 66-73°

Mountains: 53-66°

Deserts: 76-81°

