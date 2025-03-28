San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 27, 2025: Cool with marine layer drizzle

It was a beautiful day for Opening Day at Petco Park! Go Padres! Mild to cool conditions at Petco Park through the weekend, with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-60s during each game.

The marine layer will spread inland overnight, with heavy mist, drizzle, and a few light showers possible into tomorrow morning. Slow clearing into the afternoon will be limited for areas closer to the coast. This pattern is expected to last through the weekend.

Temperatures will trend near to 10 degrees cooler than normal across the county with 60s for the coast and valleys, low-50s in the mountains and upper 70s to low 80s in the deserts.

Elevated surf of 3 to 7 feet and strong rip currents will impact local beaches Friday and Saturday.

Westerly winds will continue to target the mountains and deserts through tomorrow, with gusts of 25 to 45mph and isolated gusts up to 55mph.

Expect faster clearing and a slight bump in temperatures by Monday.

While the storm track is mostly staying north, a storm next week could dive farther south, bringing a better chance of scattered showers Wednesday into Thursday.

Stay tuned with the ABC10News Pinpoint Weather team for the latest updates on the storm track and changing conditions.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 59-65°

Inland: 61-68°

Mountains: 50-62°

Deserts: 78-81°

