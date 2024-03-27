San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 27, 2024: Nice and mild before noticeable cooling and clouds Friday

It's a much cooler start thanks to clear skies with scattered 40s and low 50s across our most populated areas. Today will be the warmest day of the workweek, nearly 15 degrees warmer inland with daytime highs close to seasonal.

Picture-perfect weather for the Padres Home Opener on Thursday! Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the low to mid-60s, and occasionally breezy conditions.

A slow-moving cold Pacific storm will bring widespread rain, strong winds, mountain snow and possible flooding and thunderstorms this Easter weekend. I looked into climate data to find out when we last saw rain on Easter. Downtown San Diego hasn't had measurable rain on Easter since 2002, on March 31. Downtown San Diego recorded 0.05 inches that day.

The first thing we'll notice is the wind, with strong winds building Thursday and Friday. This will be especially true in the mountains and deserts, where west and southwesterly gusts up to 40mph will be possible, while the coast and valleys will be breezy with gusts of 15 to 25mph.

Expect widespread rain to arrive on Saturday as the cold front slowly pushes through with periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. On Saturday afternoon, the rain will transition to snow in elevations near 5,500 feet, an indication of just how cool this upcoming air mass will be. Snow will fall at the higher mountains, with a few inches possible for Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, and Lookout Mountain.

Rain continue into Sunday as the center of the storm rolls through, this is also when we'll see a slight chance of thunderstorms. A few showers will linger into Monday before we dry out on Tuesday.

It certainly won't feel like spring this weekend, as temperatures plummet 10 to nearly 20 degrees below average by Sunday! A couple more storms could bring at least light rain into early April, adding to our over 2" surplus for the water year!

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on the latest storm track and totals for this holiday weekend storm.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-67°

Inland: 68-73°

Mountains: 61-68°

Deserts: 79-83°

