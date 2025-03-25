San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 25, 2025: Cooler with stubborn clouds for week's end

Marine layer clouds were stubborn along the coast and slow to clear for some inland areas today, leading to a 6 to 11-degree drop in temperatures inland today, while the mountains and deserts were slightly warmer. In fact, it was record hot in the desert, with Borrego Springs tying its daily record high of 97 degrees and Ocotillo Wells also notably hot, warming to 101 degrees! Lake Cuyamaca also set a record high of 76 degrees, breaking the previous record by one degree.

It will be cooler tomorrow as a storm approaches the Pacific Northwest, weakening the high-pressure ridge over the west. Temperatures will trend near to even slightly below average for the coast and valleys for the second half of the week as a series of storms pass by to the north of us. While the mountains and deserts will start to cool tomorrow, it will remain warmer than normal through Thursday before greater cooling spreads there.

Westerly winds will build in the mountains and deserts tomorrow, peaking Thursday and Friday when gusts of 25 to 45mph, with isolated gusts up to 55mph, will be possible.

Clouds will be stubborn through Friday, with limited clearing near the coast and slow clearing inland. There is the potential for heavy mist and drizzle in the overnight and morning hours.

While the storm track is mostly staying north, there is a chance one of the storms could dive farther south and bring a better chance of organized showers, but at this point, our best chance looks to be marine layer drizzle.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 58-65°

Inland: 68-72°

Mountains: 63-75°

Deserts: 90-94°

