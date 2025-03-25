San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 24, 2025: Warm Tuesday, then cooling off

Today was a record warm day in Ramona at 89 degrees, Campo and 85 degrees and Palomar Mountain tied its record high of 74 degrees! Temperatures today topped out 10 to nearly 20 degrees above average away from the coast.

Tomorrow will be nearly as warm, with a possible record high set again at Palomar Mountain before a sharp temperature drop on Wednesday. The coast will trend near average with uneven clearing of the marine layer into the afternoon.

The marine layer rolled in this afternoon along the coast and will spread to some inland areas by tomorrow morning with patchy fog possible. The marine layer spreads farther inland by Wednesday morning as a storm passes by to the north. This will also bring a 10 to nearly 20 degree drop in temperatures on Wednesday.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts starting Wednesday afternoon, peaking Thursday and Friday. Expect westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph.

There’s no significant rain in the forecast this week, but the Climate Prediction Center is leaning toward above-average rainfall for the end of March into early April, meaning we may get another few chances to close our current water year deficit of over 4 inches.

Stay tuned with the ABC10News Pinpoint Weather team for the latest updates on the storm track and changing conditions.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 64-73°

Inland: 80-86°

Mountains: 72-86°

Deserts: 95-97°

