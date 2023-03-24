San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 24, 2023: Fair but cool weekend more rain next week

While a few sprinkles to patchy drizzle can't be ruled out early this morning things are drying out with building sunshine through the day. Dry and sunny but cool weather this weekend with temperatures trending 5 to 10 degrees below average.

It will be breezy to gusty in the afternoons through tomorrow, especially in the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 25 to 50mph while winds for the coast and valleys will trend between 10 to 25mph.

Monday it will briefly feel like spring with highs in the mid-60s at the coast, mostly low-70s inland, mid-50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

The warm-up doesn't last as our next chance of rain arrives Wednesday into Thursday. This next storm does not look like it will tap into an atmospheric river so we won't see as great of an impact as the last three storms this month. That is of course unless you are going to Opening Day at Petco Park! It will be chilly in the mid to upper 50s with occasional showers during the game so be sure to dress accordingly!

Preliminary forecast totals look to average between .25 to 1.50" with the highest totals in the mountains. Snow levels will hover between 4,000' to 5,000' which means our highest mountains of Palomar Mountain, Mt. Laguna and Lookout Mountain could pick up several inches of snow and even Julian may see a dusting.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on this storm and the potential for more to follow into April.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 59-62°

Inland: 58-64°

Mountains: 44-56°

Deserts: 71-76°

