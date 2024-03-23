San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 22, 2024: Cold, wet and windy weekend

Get ready for weather whiplash this weekend as a cold storm brings rain, strong winds, mountain snow, chilly temperatures and even possible thunderstorms.

Temperatures plummet 10 to 25 degrees by Sunday compared to how warm it's been this week! Expect 50s and 60s for most of the county, with 40s and 30s in the mountains this weekend.

While a stray shower can't be ruled out Saturday morning, most of the rain holds off until the afternoon. Rain will start along the coast after 11am/noon Saturday and spread inland through 3/5pm. A secondary wave of heavier rain arrives with the passing of the center of the storm late Saturday night, continuing through the day Sunday. Periods of heavy rain, possible thunderstorms and small hail will accompany the storm late Saturday night through Sunday.

Rainfall totals will average between .25 to .75", locally to 1.00" for the coast and valleys, 1 to 2.50" in the mountains with less than .25" in the deserts.

Strong winds will impact the county this weekend with a Wind Advisory for the coast from 5pm Saturday through 8pm Sunday for westerly winds of 15 to 25mph and gusts to 40mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for a longer period of time in the mountains and deserts from 8am Saturday through 11pm Sunday for westerly winds of 25 to 45mph and gusts of 55 to 65mph.

Snow will fall at the higher elevations with snow levels between 4,500' and 5,000', though could briefly drop to 4,000' which would include Julian. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from midnight Saturday through 11pm Sunday above 5,000' for accumulations above 5,000' of 2 to 4" and above 5,500' of 4 to 8" along with gusty winds leading to blizzard-like conditions at times. Traveling through the mountains will be hazardous and should be avoided if possible, and if you must drive, make sure you bring chains.

Big waves will impact the coast, with a High Surf Advisory in effect from 9 a.m. Sunday through noon Monday for waves of 5 to 7' and sets to 10'. However, due to bacteria runoff from the rain, you should avoid going in the water anyway.

Two storms will pass through the Northwest next week, bringing the chance for a little light rain overnight Monday into Tuesday morning and again overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. A stronger storm is looking likely for Easter weekend making for soggy Easter egg hunts. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this active weather pattern.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 60-63°

Inland: 56-64°

Mountains: 45-58°

Deserts: 70-73°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.