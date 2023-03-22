San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 22, 2023: On and off rain and snow continue today

An atmospheric river, the third of the month and twelfth of the season, will continue to bring periods of rain and mountain snow today, areas of flooding, the threat of downed trees, high surf and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Timing:

On-and-off rain will continue today but it won't be as steady or as widespread as yesterday. A Flood Watch continues until 9pm from the coast to the mountains; remember if you see flooded roadways turn around, don't drown. Several areas have been dealing with flooded roads that are closed due to excessive water. Webcams of some local flooding. A few showers may linger into tomorrow with the best chance in the morning.

Totals:

Additional rainfall today will average between .25" to 1.50" and locally up to 2".

Coast and valleys: 1 - 3"

Mountains: 2 - 5", see below for snow forecast

Deserts: .25 - .75"

Current rainfall totals

Wind:

It won't be as windy as yesterday but with the ground so saturated the threat of downed trees remains so be sure to pay attention to your surroundings and where you park your vehicle. Expect southwest and westerly gusts of 15 to 30mph for the coast and valleys and 40 to 60mph in the mountains and deserts.

Snow:

Snow levels will hover between 4,500' and 5,000' through tomorrow with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 5am Thursday where we expect 2 to 9" and locally up to a foot of snow; this includes Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain while Julian is expected to just see rain and if any snow falls it will be very wet snow.

Surf:

A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 9pm Thursday for waves of 4 to 9 feet and sets up to 12 feet along with dangerous rip currents. Remember you should avoid going in the water due to bacteria runoff from the rain until 72 hours after the rain.

A few light showers may linger into Thursday with sunshine returning Friday into the weekend though the cool air lingers with mostly low-60s for the coast and valleys, 40s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Another round of rain is looking likely by midweek next week which may bring lingering showers into the weekend.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 57-61°

Inland: 53-60°

Mountains: 34-49°

Deserts: 63-67°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.