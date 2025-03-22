San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 21, 2025: Warmer days ahead!

It was another warm and sunny day with temperatures trending near to 10 degrees above average. Expect minor day-to-day changes through the weekend before a spike in temperatures Monday and Tuesday next week.

If headed to the beaches to enjoy the warm weather, be prepared for elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet and strong rip currents through Sunday.

High pressure will expand early next week, leading to a warm-up that will take temperatures 5 to nearly 20 degrees above average Monday and Tuesday.

By Monday, we'll see low to mid-70s at the coast, mid-80s inland, low to mid-70s in the mountains, and mid-90s in the deserts!

Temperatures will cool off for the second half of next week but there is some uncertainty on how much they cool off. Some weather models even bring a chance of showers by the weekend, so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this changing forecast.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 63-71°

Inland: 74-80°

Mountains: 64-75°

Deserts: 85-87°

