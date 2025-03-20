San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 19, 2025: Warm start to spring!

Today is the last day of winter, but it certainly doesn't feel that way! Temperatures soared into the 70s for most of the county and even 80s for the warmer inland areas. High pressure over the west, coupled with weak offshore winds, brought clear skies and warmer temperatures today.

East and northeasterly winds reached up to 39mph at Coronado North Island, 30mph in San Marcos and over 40mph in the foothills and mountains with the strongest gust of 51mph hitting Hellhole Canyon near Palomar Mountain.

A storm making its way through the Pacific Northwest will enhance onshow flow locally tomorrow, bringing a subtle cooldown and gusty westerly winds of 20 to 30mph in the mountains and deserts.

The marine layer will return Thursday morning, mainly along the coast, and could spill into the valleys clearing to sunny skies. Fair weather will be the trend through Saturday with temperatures trending near to 7 degrees above average across the county. That means 60s at the coast, 70s inland, 60s in the mountains and 80s in the deserts.

High pressure will expand Sunday into early next week, which will push storms even farther north and bring a major warm-up to the county.

By Monday, we'll see mid-70s at the coast, low to mid-80s inland, low to mid-70s in the mountains, and low to mid-90s in the deserts! These temperatures will be 5 to 17 degrees above average with a few record highs within reach in the mountains.

Things cool off for the second half of the week, with the possibility of rain by the weekend.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 67-71°

Inland: 68-72°

Mountains: 50-62°

Deserts: 75-78°

