San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 19, 2024: Warm start to spring!

A few showers fell in the mountains today with a slight chance for showers and even a pop-up thunderstorms through this evening. A coastal eddy will develop tonight pushing low clouds and patchy fog into the coast and inland areas overnight into tomorrow morning; patchy dense fog may impact your Wednesday morning commute. Expect a similar set up tomorrow night into Thursday morning.

The wrap-around moisture of a persistent low-pressure system to our east, which brought the thunderstorms yesterday, will continue into tomorrow afternoon with a slight chance of showers and a stray thunderstorm over the mountains.

The spring equinox happens at 8:06 p.m., and for the first full day of spring tomorrow, it will feel like the season, with low clouds clearing out to sunny skies and temperatures trending near to 5 degrees above average.

Fair weather on tap through the rest of the workweek before a cold storm arrives this weekend.

Temperatures plummet 10 to 20 degrees by Sunday with a chance of showers as early as Saturday afternoon with the best chance of rain across the county on Sunday, potentially lingering into Monday. Preliminary rainfall totals will average between .25 to .50"

Snow levels will hover near 5,000' which means a dusting of snow will be possible for the higher mountains of Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain. Gusty winds will also target the mountains and deserts.

Three more storms are looking possible through the end of March into early April so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we continue to track this active weather pattern.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 71-76°

Mountains: 58-72°

Deserts: 84-86°

