San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 18, 2024: Chance for storms Tuesday focused over the mountains

Today brought rain, wind, thunderstorms and even small hail to some areas of southern California! The wrap-around moisture of a persistent low-pressure system to our east brought the activity today and as it slowly pushes farther east tomorrow the chance of showers and thunderstorms will be focused over the mountains in the afternoon.

Temperatures will trend near average tomorrow with 60s and 70s for the coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains and 80s in the deserts; fitting as the Spring Equinox happens at 8:06pm!

The first full day of spring on Wednesday will bring warm days under mostly sunny skies as high pressure starts to build. Fair weather on tap for the end of the workweek.

A cold storm will bring rain, wind and much cooler air with temperatures plummeting 10 to 20 degrees by Sunday! Showers may develop as early as Saturday night with widespread rain on Sunday, lingering into Monday.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 69-74°

Mountains: 53-69°

Deserts: 80-83°

