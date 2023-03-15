San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 15, 2023: Wet morning commute

The worst of the widespread and steady rain will end by 9am for most of the county with isolated to scattered mostly light showers continuing into the afternoon before we dry out completely tonight. The morning commute was a mess with dozens of spin-outs, crashes and even flooding and downed trees.

Flood Advisories are in place for nearly the entire county until 9:30am and 9:49am depending on location. Remember if you see a flooded roadway, turn around don't drown. You don't know how deep the water goes or if the road has been washed out underneath.

As expected we've seen widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with Palomar Mountain nearing 4 inches of rain. Any accumulations this afternoon will be much lighter.

This won't be a huge wind maker but westerly gusts of 10 to 25mph will be possible for the coast and valleys with gusts of 30 to 45mph in the mountains and deserts.

This is a relatively warm storm with high snow levels so no snow is expected in the mountains. Temperatures today will trend 3 to 10 degrees below average.

Dry tomorrow with partly cloudy skies before a few weak systems will bring the chance for a few light showers Friday through Sunday. A stronger storm could be on the horizon Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

Spring is right around the corner with the spring equinox happening at 2:24pm on Monday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 58-62°

Inland: 58-62°

Mountains: 46-56°

Deserts: 72-75°

