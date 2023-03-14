San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 14, 2023: Another round of heavy rain

Another atmospheric river is targeting California with flooding rains and gusty winds. This storm will sag south bringing San Diego widespread rain tonight into tomorrow morning.

Breaking down the timing: a few light showers can't be ruled out by 10/11am with isolated to scattered showers this afternoon but the most widespread and impactful rain arrives after 10/11pm continuing through 8/9am tomorrow. Scattered showers will continue into tomorrow afternoon finally drying out by Wednesday night. The morning commute tomorrow is going to be heavily impacted by rain, ponding on the roads, localized flooding and slick conditions. Be sure to leave plenty of time for travel tomorrow morning and go slow on the drive.

Widespread accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected from the coast to the mountains and locally up to 3 inches in the mountains with less than .50" in the deserts.

This won't be a huge wind maker but westerly gusts of 10 to 25mph will be possible for the coast and valleys with gusts of 30 to 45mph in the mountains and deserts.

This is a relatively warm storm with high snow levels so no snow is expected in the mountains. Temperatures today will trend near average then drop 3 to 10 degrees tomorrow with slight warming for the end of the week.

A weak storm will bring a slight chance of showers Saturday night into Sunday. A stronger storm could be on the horizon by midweek next week.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-66°

Inland: 66-71°

Mountains: 52-65°

Deserts: 77-81°

