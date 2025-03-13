San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 12, 2025: Flood threat for the morning commute

Rainfall totals with storm one are mostly between .30 to 1.00", and we're about to add a lot more as storm two this week packs a bigger punch with more rain, a greater threat of flooding, strong winds, possible thunderstorms and mountain snow.

Click here to see rainfall totals where you live.

We saw a few showers today with a mix of sunshine. While there may be a few showers into tonight, storm two doesn't arrive until early Thursday morning.

The worst of the heavy, widespread rain tomorrow will start along the coast between 3/4am and quickly spread inland with steady, heavy rain through 9/10am. Since it will be raining steadily for hours, the threat of flooding will grow as the morning commute picks up, making travel hazardous. If you are able to work from home tomorrow, you should to avoid being on the roads.

A Flood Watch will be in effect from the coast to the mountains from 10pm today until 6pm tomorrow. The San Diego River may flood along with other areas in the county as heavy rain moves in. This storm looks very similar to last Thursday's storm, with similar impacts.

Periods of rain will continue through Friday, but won't be as widespread or as steady as what we'll see Thursday morning.

Additional rainfall through Friday will average between .75 - 2.00" for the coast and valleys, 1 to 3" in the mountains and less than .50" in the deserts.

Snow levels will plummet between 3,500' to 4,000' by 6/7am Thursday, which is about as low as they got last week, so expect similar conditions. The higher mountains of Palomar Mountain, Mt. Laguna, and Lookout Mountain may receive 3 to 10" of snow while areas above 4,000' will likely get 1 to 3" of snow, which includes Julian and Ranchita. A light dusting of snow will even be possible for Pine Valley, Descanso, Warner Springs and maybe even the deserts, though it won't stick around for long.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect in the mountains from 6am to 11pm Thursday for the snow expected as well as gusts of 45 to 65mph. Travel through the mountains will be hazardous Thursday into Friday and should be avoided if possible, but if you must, carry chains.

Winds will build overnight into Thursday with gusty winds across the county potentially leading to falling trees. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the coast and valleys from noon to 8pm Thursday for sustained westerly winds of 15 to 25mph and gusts of with gusts of 30 to 40mph, and also in the deserts for sustained winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts of 40 to 55mph.

We dry out just in time for the weekend with a quick warm-up on tap when we'll see 70s for the inland areas by Sunday.

A weaker storm will bring another chance of showers Monday into Tuesday next week. Things dry out and warm up again by Wednesday, with sunshine returning.

This rain is putting dent in our drought conditions, earlier this month, San Diego's deficit was at 6", it is now down to 4.80". We remain at level three drought, or Extreme Drought, with the weekly update coming out Thursday morning.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 55-60°

Inland: 52-59°

Mountains: 36-49°

Deserts: 60-63°

