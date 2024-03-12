San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 12, 2024: The week starts cool and ends warm

A passing storm to our north is increasing onshore flow in Southern California, ushering in a marine layer that has squeezed out drizzle and heavy mist. Low clouds will mix out this afternoon, leading to partly sunny conditions. Strong winds out of the west will target the foothills and deserts tonight, with gusts between 40-50mph, gusting near 60.

Clouds return this evening, with faster clearing on Wednesday and warmer temperatures.

The low-pressure system will dive south and sit parked to the east of San Diego, bringing mild Santa Ana winds late Wednesday through Friday for the valleys, while the mountains will see a slight chance of showers. The track of this low-pressure system will determine how gusty the winds will get and the small chance of mountain showers. Above 5,000', we could see a little snow but are not expecting much, if any, accumulation.

Meanwhile, we'll have a gradual warm-up for the coast and valleys for the second half of the week.

High pressure builds this weekend, bringing temperatures near 80 degrees inland, well above our 30-year average!

By St. Patrick's Day, the county — even coastal areas—will be in the 70s, while the mountains will be near 60 and the deserts in the 80s.

Tuesday’s Highs:

Coast: 63-67°

Inland: 57-62°

Mountains: 53-63°

Deserts: 76-80°

