San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 11, 2025: A light round of rain today before heavier rain Thursday

Warm and sunny weather is now a thing of the past. The first of two storms has arrived, bringing the county scattered light to moderate showers through Wednesday before a secondary and heavier system arrives on Thursday morning.

Focusing on today's storm, showers will become heavier this afternoon, in the thick of the evening commute, before tapering off Wednesday. We also have the chance for thunderstorms, which could produce periods of hail and downpours.

This first storm's rainfall totals will average between .25 and .75" for the coast and valleys, .50 to 1.00" in the mountains, and less than .20" in the deserts. This is somewhat of a warmer system so that snow levels will remain high, around 5,000 to 6,000'. Southerly winds will pick up, gusting between 20 and 30mph for the coast and valleys and up to 45mph in the mountains and deserts.

Storm 2 will be much stronger, with widespread, heavy rain, colder temperatures, and lower snow levels. The worst rain will occur early Thursday, impacting the morning commute. If you can pick a day to work from home, Thursday would be a good day to avoid being on the roads.

Flooding will be more of a concern on Thursday, with a Flood Watch from the coast to the mountains starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 6 p.m. Thursday. As heavy rain moves in, the San Diego River and other areas in the county may flood. This storm looks very similar to what we saw on Thursday last week, which had identical impacts.

Rainfall totals for storm two will be higher, averaging around 1" for the coast and valleys, 2 to 3" in the mountains, and less than .50" in the deserts.

By Thursday morning, snow levels plummet between 4,000' to 4,500', then down to nearly 3,000' on Friday morning. Areas hovering around 5,000' could get half an inch of snow; over a foot of snow is possible for elevations 6,500' and higher. A light dusting of snow will even be possible for Pine Valley, Descanso, Warner Springs, and maybe even the deserts, though it won't stick around for long. A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect in the mountains from 11 a.m. Thursday until noon, Friday due to the expected snow and gusts up to 60mph. Traveling through the hills will be hazardous Thursday into Friday, so avoid it if possible. If you must, carry chains.

Winds will build overnight Wednesday into Thursday with westerly gusts of 20 to 35mph for the coast and valleys and 45 to 60mph for the mountains and deserts.

Isolated showers are possible on Friday before we dry out and warm up for the weekend. A weaker storm will bring another chance of rain Monday into Tuesday next week.

While this rain will help dent our drought conditions, it won't clear us out completely. Our deficit is over 5.50," and we remain at level three in drought or extreme drought.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 61-66°

Inland: 54-63°

Mountains: 47-55°

Deserts: 65-68°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.