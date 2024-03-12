San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 11, 2024: Deepening marine layer brings morning drizzle

The marine layer will deepen tonight bringing the chance of patchy drizzle overnight into tomorrow morning with a similar setup tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. A storm passing to the north will usher in these thicker clouds along with gusty winds in the mountains and deserts where you can expect westerly winds of 25 to 50mph.

That storm will dive south just to the east of San Diego bringing offshore winds, mild Santa Ana winds, late Wednesday through Friday for the valleys while the mountains will see a slight chance of showers. Depending on the track of this low-pressure system will determine how gusty the winds will get as well as the small chance for mountain showers. Above 5,000' we could see a little snow but not expecting much, if any, accumulation.

High pressure builds this weekend into next week ushering in a warm-up and abundantly sunny skies! Expect 70s for most of the county by St. Patrick's Day, even coastal areas, while we'll be near 60 in the mountains and 80s in the deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 61-65

Inland: 60-66°

Mountains: 47-59°

Deserts: 77-81°

