San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 10, 2023: Increasing showers today, more rain next week

An atmospheric river is hitting northern and central California today with up to 8 inches of rain and 5 feet of snow for the higher Sierra mountains. This is a much warmer storm than any of the previous ones this season so the rain falling on feet of snow will lead to the threat of flooding and roof collapses.

This storm weakens as it sags south bringing San Diego increasing showers into the afternoon and evening, tapering off early Saturday morning. Due to the warm nature of this storm snow levels will be much higher, potentially over 9,000 feet, which means snow is not expected in our mountains.

Shower activity will be mostly light to moderate with isolated to scattered coverage. Forecast totals will range between .25 to 1.00" from the coast to the mountains with little accumulation expected in the deserts.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts with a Wind Advisory for the mountains from 6pm today until 6am Saturday due to westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts to 65mph.

Slightly cooler through Saturday with warmer days Sunday and Monday when temperatures will be back near normal.

Enjoy the break as the next round of wet weather rolls in Tuesday into Wednesday with potentially more rain by the weekend. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for the latest updates on these incoming storms.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 58-62°

Inland: 59-64°

Mountains: 50-61°

Deserts: 73-78°

