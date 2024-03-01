San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 1, 2024: A wet, cool and windy start to March

We're waking up with fewer clouds, leading to a cooler start with scattered 40s and 50s west of the mountains. This afternoon, mid to low-60s will be on tap for the coast and valleys, low-50s in the mountains, and mid-70s in the deserts.

Noticeable changes continue ahead of a cold Pacific storm that's saturating the northern half of the West Coast with rain and snow. We'll have periods of strong winds targeting the mountains and deserts this afternoon into the evening, with marine layer clouds re-building tonight, potentially squeezing out drizzle and heavy mist.

The storm eventually moves south, bringing light to moderate isolated showers starting Saturday morning. Activity will taper off on Sunday but residual moisture and instability will lead to overcast conditions with a scattered shower here or there. Then, on Monday, we dry out but remain cool.

As of Friday morning, projected rainfall estimates look light, between .10-.50", greater in the North County. The mountain could see up to 1", especially in higher elevations. The snow level will start around 6,000 feet tonight before dropping to nearly 5,000 feet Saturday night into Sunday morning. Mt. Laguna and Palomar Mountain will likely get a dusting.

A big concern with this storm will be the powerful winds targeting the mountains and deserts out of the west and southwest, gusting between 35-45mph with isolated gusts up to 90mph on Saturday. A High Wind Warning will be in effect for the mountains starting at 6 a.m. Saturday through Sunday afternoon. A Wind Advisory will be in place for the deserts starting Saturday at noon and lasting through midnight.

Downed trees, branches, and power lines will be a major concern for drivers traveling along the passes and highways near the foothill communities. If possible, those in high-profile vehicles should hold off on travel until the winds weaken on Sunday.

The ground is still saturated, so be cautious of your surroundings and avoid parking near large trees.

Daytime highs will plummet 5 to 10 degrees this weekend, especially further inland. Nights will also be chilly, with scattered 30s, 40s, and 50s.

We stay dry for the first half of the workweek, then another Pacific storm dives south in the middle of the week, bringing the chance for more showers on Thursday.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 64-66°

Inland: 58-65°

Mountains: 53-63°

Deserts: 75-79°

