San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 1, 2022: Near record warm today

March coming in like a lamb, though a warm lamb! Temperatures will trend 10 to 20 degrees above average with several record highs within reach including Ramona, Vista, and Escondido and getting close in Alpine and Chula Vista.

Weak Santa Ana winds will lead to dry conditions and occasional northeasterly winds of 15 to 35mph inland to the mountains today.

If headed to the beaches to enjoy the warm weather be prepared for elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet and strong rip currents. A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect until 4am Wednedsday.

Temperatures plummet back to normal by Thursday becoming even cooler by Friday as temperatures drop 15 to 30 degrees compared to today as a cold winter storm moves in.

The chance for showers will increase by Thursday evening with widespread rain on Friday and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Winds will pick up Thursday and remain gusty through Saturday with the strongest winds in the mountains and deserts.

Chance for showers will continue into Saturday, potentially lingering into Sunday. Snow levels will drop each day starting around 5,000' on Friday which means just the highest mountains would see snow. Snow levels drop to 4,500' by Saturday continuing to fall to 4,000' by Saturday night into Sunday which is when we could see more snow in Julian. The shower activity will decrease each day after Friday so accumulations will be lighter.

Cooler than normal temperatures will stick around into the weekend with highs in the mid-50s to low-60s for the coast and valleys, 30s and 40s in the mountains and 60s in the deserts.

Drier weather moves in by Monday but the cool air will linger.

San Diego measured just 0.70" of rain in February and with January only receiving 0.16"our deficit grows to 2.69" shy of the 7.14" normal for the water year.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-79°

Inland: 82-89°

Mountains: 60-78°

Deserts: 86-90°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry