San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 9, 2025: Warm days away from the coast

Our natural air conditioner, the marine layer, will keep things cooler near the coast, while warm days will be the trend elsewhere.

Morning clouds and patchy fog will clear most areas by mid to late morning, with slow, limited, and uneven clearing at the immediate coast. Temperatures will trend near average for the coast and valleys this week, but will be hovering around 5 degrees warmer than normal in the mountains and deserts.

Thursday through Saturday will likely see slower clearing of the marine layer then faster clearing returns Sunday as well as warmer temperaturs.

Temperatures will trend near to 10 degrees above average this weekend into early next week as high pressure builds.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-75°

Inland: 78-86°

Mountains: 81-93°

Deserts: 106-110°

