San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 9, 2023: Another warm day before a cool weekend

Posted at 5:11 AM, Jun 09, 2023
Today will be somewhat of a rinse and repeat of yesterday. We'll wake up to the marine layer extending to the inland valleys with quicker clearing inland, before clear skies extend towards the coast. High clouds will be in the mix through the afternoon before the marine layer rebuilds this evening.

We were very warm yesterday with some of our inland communities, including Escondido, topping out near 80. Today will be a touch cooler ahead of another system arriving Saturday night. That system will bring cooler and cloudier conditions so take advantage of today's sunshine.

We'll continue to deal with the marine layer each night and morning through early next week. We'll have periods of gusty winds through the weekend with the strongest winds Saturday in the mountains and deserts.

By next Tuesday, we clear out and warm up. Happy Friday!

Friday's Highs:
Coast: 65-73°
Inland: 69-75°
Mountains: 67-77°
Deserts: 89-98°

