San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 9, 2022: Nice at the coast, hot elsewhere

Temperatures will trend 5 to 15 degrees above average away from the coast into the weekend with the heat peaking Saturday. The coast will be the place to beat the heat as it remains comfortable in the 70s with low clouds at times.

Temperatures will climb to the mid-80s to low-90s inland to the mountains to potentially mid-90s for the hotter spots, like Ramona, Alpine and Campo, by Saturday. Dangerous heat will impact the deserts as temperatures top out between 110 to 117 degrees; an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through 8pm Sunday.

Pleasant weather sticks around for the opening weekend at the San Diego County Fair with morning clouds clearing to sunshine and temperatures in the low-60s to low-70s through the day at Del Mar.

The days are getting longer as summer is just around the corner with the Summer Solstice happening at 2:13am on June 21st. Longer days mean shorter nights and less cooling leading to warmer nights this week as temperatures will only drop into the 60s for most coast, inland and mountain areas by the mornings while we'll see 80s in the deserts. Our warming ocean water temperatures are also leading to warmer overnight temperatures.

Temperatures cool off back near average by Monday only to start warming up again by midweek.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 80-91°

Mountains: 85-97°

Deserts: 106-112°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry