San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 8, 2023: Slight warming with uneven clearing

We're already starting to see better clearing of the marine layer this morning as weak ridging moves in.

Expect more sunshine through the end of the week with higher clouds in the mix through the weekend. Today will be a touch warmer across the county, but the mountains and deserts will notice the biggest jump in temperatures. The coast and inland valleys will see more 70s for daytime highs but we'll still remain below seasonal.

Stubborn clouds and cool temperatures rebound as another trough develops over the weekend. This will cause a slight dip in temperatures and gusty winds over the mountains and deserts.

Patchy drizzle will be possible in the overnight and morning hours Saturday night through Monday. Temperatures start to go back up with better clearing starting on Tuesday.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 63-71°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 64-73°

Deserts: 90-96°

