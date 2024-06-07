San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 7, 2024: June gloom will spread further inland this weekend

This morning, a deepening marine layer reduces visibility for drivers across the foothill and valley communities.

Low clouds will mix out after noon for the valleys, with pockets of patchy clouds lingering along the coast. If you're looking for relief from the heat, head west towards the beaches, where we'll continue to have mild and near-seasonal temperatures.

Meanwhile, from the valleys to the deserts, expect sunshine and warm temperatures between 80 and 110 degrees. Excessive heat continues in the deserts, triggering an Excessive Heat Warning that lasts through 9 p.m. today.

Daytime highs will run a few degrees cooler in the valleys and be near seasonal. We'll also see a slight drop in temperatures in the mountains and deserts, but they will still remain above our 30-year normal.

Temperatures will continue dropping this weekend as high pressure weakens and onshore flow returns.

Clouds will extend towards the valleys each morning and night, keeping the pattern of June gloom.

Subtle changes next week, but temperatures will slowly rise towards next weekend.

Summer is right around the corner, and the Summer Solstice is happening at 1:51 p.m. on June 20th.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 68-74°

Inland: 75-86°

Mountains: 82-92°

Deserts: 73-78°

