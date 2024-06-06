San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 6, 2024: Coastal cooling with excessive heat continuing in the deserts

The coastal and inland communities are covered in clouds thanks to June gloom but don't expect it to stay this afternoon, especially if you're further from the coast.

It'll be another warm day for the county's eastern half, with better relief at the coast. Yesterday's highs in the mountains exceeded nearly 90 degrees, with temperatures almost 10 degrees warmer than average. The heat peaks today in the deserts, soaring near 115 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for the deserts through Friday night.

This afternoon, the valleys will be near normal but warm in the low 80s. Warmer neighborhoods like Ramona and Alpine will climb to the mid-80s. Mild temperatures will stay at bay along the coast thanks to the marine layer so head west if you're looking for relief from the heat.

Expect subtle changes on Friday through the first half of the weekend. We have some slight cooling on Sunday due to a cut-off low-pressure system.

Summer is right around the corner, and the Summer Solstice is happening at 1:51 pm on June 20th.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 69-75°

Inland: 76-89°

Mountains: 87-97°

Deserts: 109-112°

