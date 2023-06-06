San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 6, 2023: Cool with uneven clearing today

Thick marine layer clouds early with partial but uneven clearing into the afternoon. Some areas will clear to mostly sunny skies, others only to partly cloudy. Better clearing of the marine layer is expected tomorrow through Friday.

A low-pressure system sitting offshore is ushering in a thicker marine layer, cooler temperatures and gusty winds to parts of the county.

Southwest and westerly winds will target the mountains and deserts this afternoon and evening with gusts of 25 to 45mph.

Temperatures are trending 3 to 15 degrees below average with the biggest spread in the mountains, that is also the spot that will see the greatest warming through Friday, about 10 degrees.

The San Diego County Fair returns tomorrow with cloudy skies early and some clearing into the afternoon and temperatures in the 60s. Get out there!

Another trough develops over the weekend ushering in another round of stubborn clouds, a slight dip in temperatures, and gusty winds to the mountains and deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 67-72°

Mountains: 61-73°

Deserts: 90-94°

