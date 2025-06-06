San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 5, 2025: June Gloom

Coast and valley areas experienced slow to no clearing today, leading to another June Gloom day for most. Expect similar conditions tomorrow, with gradual improvement in clearing each day into the weekend.

For the areas that saw sunshine today, the marine layer will return tonight, with patchy fog possible by morning for inland areas and foothills. Sprinkles to patchy drizzle will be possible overnight into tomorrow morning.

Gradual warming, a few degrees each day, into the weekend and early next week. Temperatures will be near to 8 degrees above average Sunday through Tuesday, which will be the warmest days.

A deepening marine layer is expected for the second half of next week, bringing slow and uneven clearing and cooler temperatures.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 63-69°

Inland: 69-77°

Mountains: 75-84°

Deserts: 98-102°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.