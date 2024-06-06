San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 5, 2024: Warmest days of the week

For the end of the work week, temperatures will trend 5 to 10 degrees above average away from the coast as high pressure builds over the Southwest.

The marine layer will keep things more comfortable near the coast, but even there, in the 60s and a few 70s. Inland and mountain areas will warm into the low to upper 80s, while dangerous heat will impact the deserts as temperatures soar between 108 to 114 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the deserts until 9pm Friday.

The heat peaks on Thursday and Friday, and temperatures will gradually cool this weekend into early next week when they will drop back to seasonal normals.

The marine layer will be present each night and morning, with stubborn clouds lingering near the beaches into the afternoons. From the beaches to about 5 miles inland expect uneven and limited clearing. Inland areas will clear to sunshine by mid to late morning.

Summer is right around the corner with the Summer Solstice happening at 1:51pm June 20th.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 67-74°

Inland: 77-87°

Mountains: 84-95°

Deserts: 109-112°

