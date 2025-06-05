San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 4, 2025: June Gloom west, with storms east

A Pacific storm brought a couple of showers and even one thunderstorm to the mountains and deserts this afternoon. The chance of any more storms will taper off after 7pm. Enough moisture will still be present on Thursday that clouds will likely build over the mountains in the afternoon, but there is only a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm.

Meanwhile, the coast and valleys were stuck in the clouds today with June Gloom, the pattern for most. Those clouds may produce heavy mist to light rain again overnight into the morning.

The marine layer will continue to bring overnight and morning clouds to the coast and valleys, with little to no clearing near the coast again tomorrow and only partial clearing for some inland areas. The marine layer will become shallower this weekend, leading to better and faster clearing to sunny skies, though some beaches may see clouds linger into the afternoon.

Gradual warming, a few degrees each day, into the weekend and early next week. Temperatures will be near to 8 degrees above average Sunday and Monday, which will be the warmest days.

A deepening marine layer next week will bring uneven clearing once again, with some areas stuck in the June Gloom once again.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 66-72°

Inland: 73-79°

Mountains: 72-82°

Deserts: 97-101°

