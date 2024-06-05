San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 4, 2024: Feeling more like summer

It was warmer today with 70s and 80s for most of the county, though cooler near the coast due to the marine layer influence. Temperatures will trend 5 to 10 degrees above average for the second half of the week as high pressure builds over the Southwest.

The marine layer will keep things more comfortable near the coast, but even there, temperatures will warm into the low to mid-70s. Inland and mountain areas will warm into the mid to upper 80s with possibly some low 90s, while dangerous heat will impact the deserts as temperatures soar between 108 to 114 degrees Wednesday through Saturday. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for the deserts from 10am Wednesday through 9pm Friday but may be extended to Saturday.

The heat peaks on Thursday and Friday with gradual cooling this weekend into early next week. Friday, Chula Vista and Borrego Springs may tie or set daily record high temperatures.

The marine layer will be present each night and morning, with stubborn clouds lingering near some beaches into the afternoons. High clouds will also be present, which means we'll see anything from overcast to partly cloudy to even mostly sunny skies this week.

Temperatures gradually cool this weekend into early next week when temperatures drop back to seasonal normals.

Summer is right around the corner with the Summer Solstice happening at 1:51pm June 20th.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children, and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes, so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible, and if you're working in the heat, make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-74°

Inland: 78-86°

Mountains: 84-91°

Deserts: 105-108°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.