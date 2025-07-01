San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 30, 2025: Cooling off with a deepening marine layer

Tomorrow begins a cooling trend for most of the county, which will continue through Thursday. Temperatures will trend near average tomorrow, then cool to 2 to nearly 10 degrees below average Wednesday through the 4th of July.

Along with a cooling trend, the marine layer will spread farther inland each morning with patchy fog and slower clearing to sunshine. While inland areas will still clear by mid to late morning, some coastal areas may only see partial clearing into the afternoon.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts in the afternoons and evenings through at least Wednesday. Expect westerly gusts of 20 to 40mph.

Independence Day will start with clouds turning sunny inland by mid to late morning, but some beaches may only clear to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s at the coast, upper-70s to potentially upper 80s inland, mid to upper 70s in the mountains and around 105 degrees in the deserts.

Temperatures during the fireworks show across the county will mostly be in the mid-to-upper 60s at 9 p.m. on Friday. Any marine layer clouds should be above any fireworks shows.

Things warm back near average this weekend with faster clearing to sunny skies as high pressure builds over the west. Even warmer weather is looking likely next week, and we may get our first surge of monsoon moisture, making things more humid.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-77°

Inland: 81-90°

Mountains: 80-93°

Deserts: 110-113°

