San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 30, 2024: Hot holiday week!

It was a hot day away from the coast with temperatures soaring to 98 in Ramona, 102 in Campo, 114 in Ocotillo Wells, 95 in Escondido and 94 in Alpine. Temperatures drop 2 to 5 degrees tomorrow, which is still 2 to 8 degrees above normal, with low clouds and patchy fog in the morning clearing to sunny skies.

It will be breezy to gusty in the mountains and deserts tomorrow leading to elevated fire danger. Expect winds of 20 to 40mph in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week with a deeper marine layer taking longer to clear near the coast. Even though it will be the coolest day, temperatures will still trend just above average.

Monsoon flow builds on Wednesday, bringing towering clouds over the mountains in the afternoon and a bump in humidity, but the chance for any storms is minimal.

Temperatures skyrocket 5 to nearly 15 degrees above normal by the 4th of July holiday, with the heat peaking on Friday as a ridge over the Pacific builds over the west. Expect 80s for the warmer coastal areas, low to upper 90s inland and in the mountains with temperatures nearing 120 in the deserts where we may set record highs Friday and Saturday. Saturday will be nearly as warm as Friday with greater cooling on Sunday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect in the deserts until 5am Monday, July 8th for highs between 112 and 120 degrees. This is going to be a long stretch of extreme temperatures, and precautions should be taken to stay safe. Overnight temperatures will remain warm in the 90s most of the night only briefly dipping down into the 80s in the morning making it even harder to cool off.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people that work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 71-79°

Inland:84-94°

Mountains: 84-97°

Deserts: 110-113°

