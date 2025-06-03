San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 3, 2025: Lightning Tuesday night, then warming up

A Pacific storm is producing abundant showers and thunderstorms north of San Diego and will eventually spread south into the county as that storm approaches tonight. While peak activity will be over the mountains, there is a chance anywhere in the county, especially in the North County.

The best chance of storms will be between 7pm and midnight. Thunderstorms may produce locally gusty winds, small hail, lightning and periods of locally heavy rain and minor flooding will be possible in the areas that experience heavy rain.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been extended until 2am Wednesday for waves of 3 to 5 feet and sets to 6 feet, strong rip currents and possible lightning.

The marine layer may produce heavy mist to light rain again in the morning while there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains into the afternoon.

The marine layer will continue to bring overnight and morning clouds to the coast and valleys this week, with uneven clearing near the coast again tomorrow. The marine layer will become shallower Thursday into the weekend with patchy fog possible near the coast each night and morning, and faster clearing to sunshine.

Gradual warming, a few degrees each day, into the weekend and early next week. Temperatures will be near to 8 degrees above average Sunday and Monday, which will be the warmest days.

Overall, starting Thursday, we'll enter a really pleasant period of weather with morning clouds giving way to sunny skies and warm afternoons.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-73°

Inland: 74-77°

Mountains: 68-77°

Deserts: 94-98°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.