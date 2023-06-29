San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 29, 2023: Turning up the heat this weekend

The marine layer will give way to sunny skies today with most areas sunny by mid to late morning. Slightly warmer today but today will be the last day of below-normal temperatures before real heat rolls in for the weekend.

A pattern shift starts tomorrow and builds into the weekend as high pressure builds over the west. Temperatures will warm 5 to 15 degrees higher this weekend with warm weather lasting through the Fourth of July.

The hottest temperatures arrive Saturday through Tuesday with highs soaring 5 to 10 degrees above average inland to the deserts. Expect mid-80s to mid-90s inland with the farther inland spots the hotter ones, mostly 90s in the mountains with 100s in areas like Campo and Warner Springs while dangerous heat will impact the deserts where an Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect from Saturday through Monday for highs between 112 to 119 degrees and warm overnight temperatures providing little relief. Meanwhile, it will remain comfortable along the coast in the 70s.

A shallower marine layer this weekend will also lead to faster clearing and more sunshine.

It will remain warm into next week but the worst of the heat will end after Independence Day.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat this Summer:

Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people that work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 67-73°

Inland: 75-83°

Mountains: 77-90°

Deserts: 104-108°

