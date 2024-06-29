San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 28, 2024: Weekend warm-up

Today was the coolest day of the week with temperatures trending near average in the 70s and 80s for most of the county. Temperatures go back up this weekend, trending 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

Dangerous heat will once again target the deserts with an Excessive Heat Watch in effect from 10am Sunday until 8pm Friday for highs between 110 and 116 degrees. This is going to be a long stretch of extreme temperatures, and precautions should be taken to stay safe.

The marine layer will be shallower over the weekend but will help keep temperatures more comfortable near the coast. Low clouds and fog will be clearing out to sunny skies for most areas by mid-morning. The marine layer will deepen Tuesday and Wednesday then become shallower for the second half of the week.

Sunday will be the warmest day before a slight and brief drop in temperatures through Wednesday before temperatures warm back up for the Fourth of July holiday as a ridge over the Pacific builds over the west.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat this Summer:

Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people that work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 72-77°

Inland: 85-93°

Mountains: 86-98°

Deserts: 110-113°

