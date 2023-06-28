San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 28, 2023: Pleasant conditions before a weekend warm-up

Marine layer clouds are blanketing the beach and coastal communities, and some of those clouds are extending 5 to 10 miles inland resulting in a much warmer start.

Despite a warmer morning, this afternoon will trend cooler especially for the inland valleys. We'll climb to the upper 60s low 70s along the coast, and mid to low 70s inland, about 4 to 11 degrees below where we should be this time of year.

We no longer have a Wind Advisory in place, but periods of gusty winds will continue to target the mountains and deserts, speeds of up to 50mph.

Today will be the coolest day of our 7-day outlook, before temperatures begin to climb on Friday. High heat risks and fire danger will be elevated through this weekend. Temperatures will soar 5 to 15 degrees with dangerous heat from the inland to desert communities. Individuals sensitive to heat or with health issues should plan ahead. Limit time outside, keep cool and stay hydrated.

The heat peaks Sunday with slow relief Tuesday through next weekend.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-74°

Inland: 71-80°

Mountains: 72-81°

Deserts: 94-104°

