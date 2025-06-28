San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 27, 2025: Warm weekend on tap!

This final weekend of June, you can expect a shallower marine layer, which will lead to areas of morning fog that may be dense at times, and those clouds and fog won't reach as far inland. Clouds will clear to sunny skies faster, especially away from the coast, and it will be warmer as high pressure expands west.

Temperatures will be near to about 5 degrees above average through Monday. The deserts will feel the worst of the heat Sunday through Tuesday with highs reaching between 110 and 114 degrees.

This weekend expect 70s and a few low-80s at the coast, mid-80s to mid-90s inland and low to mid-80s in the mountains.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening this weekend, with westerly winds of 25 to 40 mph.

A minor cooling trend rolls in next week with a deepening marine layer, which means more clouds, less fog, and slower clearing to sunshine.

Heading into the 4th of July, temperatures will be trending near to just below average with mostly low-70s at the coast, low-80s inland and in the mountains and around 105 degrees in the deserts.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 70-80°

Inland: 83-93°

Mountains: 83-95°

Deserts: 105-110°

