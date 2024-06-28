San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 27, 2024: Warming back up this weekend

Today was just about as warm as yesterday while some areas were a little warmer and some areas a little cooler. An Excessive Heat Warning that has been in effect in the deserts since Saturday finally expires at 8pm today. However, things will get hotter again this weekend with highs nearing 115 degrees so another warning will likely get issued.

Marine layer clouds will roll in overnight with low clouds and patchy fog for the Friday morning commute before clearing out to sunny skies. Shallower marine layer clouds expected this weekend.

It will be breezy to gusty at times in the mountains and deserts the next few afternoons and evenings with westerly winds of 20 to 35mph.

Little change in our weather tomorrow before things warm back up this weekend as another ridge of high pressure spreads west. Temperatures will warm into the 80s for the warmer coastal areas by Sunday with 90s inland to the mountains and between 110 and 115 in the deserts. Sunday and Monday will be the warmest days before a slight and brief drop in temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another ridge of high pressure is building for the Fourth of July holiday, bringing more warm weather. Temperatures will soaring back into the 80s at the coast, 90s inland, and near 115 in the deserts. Temperatures will likely cool off by either the weekend or early the following week.

Humidity will also rise again with each jump in temperatures, which will lead to warmer overnight temperatures, making things feel even more uncomfortable.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 70-77°

Inland: 82-88°

Mountains: 82-93°

Deserts: 109-112°

