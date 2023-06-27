San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 27, 2023: Fair weather continues before gradual warming pattern

Deepening marine layer clouds eventually clear to sunny skies with temperatures a touch cooler today, and daytime highs topping out 3 to 8 degrees below average.

The Wind Advisory for the mountains and deserts expires at 5A but strong winds will continue to target those areas. As onshore flow persists, winds will strengthen once they go over the mountain tops towards the deserts.

A trough passing to our north will keep morning marine layer clouds through Thursday, and comfortable temperatures most of the week. Warmer weather is headed our way Friday into Fourth of July with temperatures soaring 5 to 15 degrees higher than today.

This weekend, temperatures will top out 5 to 10 degrees above average with 80s and 90s inland to the mountains, dangerous heat in the deserts near 115 degrees while it will remain comfortable along the coast in the 70s.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-76°

Inland: 74-83°

Mountains: 75-84°

Deserts: 95-105°

