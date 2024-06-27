San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 26, 2024: Briefly cooling down

It was cooler today, with temperatures trending back near average for most of the county. However, the deserts, were still several degrees above normal where an Excessive Heat Warning continues until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Temperatures will continue to drop through Friday, and humidity will also trend downward as cooler and drier air moves in from the north due to a trough of low pressure.

Warmer weather moves in for the weekend as another ridge of high pressure builds, though it won't be as hot or as humid as it was last weekend. Temperatures will warm into the 80s for the warmer coastal areas by Sunday with 90s inland. Sunday will be the warmest day before another trough of low pressure develops, bringing a minor cooling trend through Tuesday.

Temperatures in the deserts will soar close to 115 degrees yet again by Sunday, when we'll likely see another Excessive Heat Warning go into effect.

Another ridge of high pressure builds for the Fourth of July holiday, bringing more warm weather before things likely cool off for the weekend or early the following week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 70-77°

Inland: 81-88°

Mountains: 82-93°

Deserts: 110-113°

