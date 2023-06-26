San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 26, 2023: Fair start to the week, warmer for the weekend

Low clouds and patchy fog early will gradually clear to sunny skies with temperatures topping out 3 to 8 degrees below average this afternoon.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts with a Wind Advisory in effect from 5pm today until 5am tomorrow for westerly winds of 15 to 25mph and gusts to 45mph.

Slightly cooler Wednesday with slower clearing of the marine layer as a trough of low pressure passes to our north.

Much warmer weather headed our way Friday into the weekend with temperatures soaring 5 to 15 degrees higher than today.

This weekend temperatures will top out 5 to 10 degrees above average with 80s and 90s inland to the mountains, dangerous heat in the deserts near 115 degrees while it will remain comfortable along the coast in the 70s.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 66-72°

Inland: 75-81°

Mountains: 73-84°

Deserts: 98-104°

