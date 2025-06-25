San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 25, 2025: Gradual warming ahead

It was a little warmer today, and temperatures will continue to rise gradually heading into the weekend across the county.

The marine layer will spread inland overnight into Thursday morning with patchy fog possible for the morning commute. Clouds will give way to sunny skies for most areas by mid to late morning, but expect slower clearing near the beaches to up to five miles inland, with potentially limited clearing for some.

It will be a slow and gradual warm-up into the weekend, but even with the warm-up temperatures will still be pretty close to average for most of the county. The deserts will feel the worst of the heat Sunday and Monday, when it will be 5 to 7 degrees warmer than normal, reaching 110 to 114 degrees.

This weekend expect low to mid-70s at the coast, mid -80s to low-90s inland, low to mid-80s in the mountains and near 110 in the deserts.

Expect warm days, a shallower marine layer, and more sunshine into next week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 67-74°

Inland: 77-86°

Mountains: 80-90°

Deserts: 104-108°

