San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 25, 2024: Continued cooling this week

It wasn't quite as hot today, and temperatures will continue to drop the rest of the workweek. By the end of the week, temperatures will be near to just below average as the high-pressure dome of warm air that brought the heat the last few days is replaced by a trough of low pressure diving south over the west.

The deserts will remain hot, though, with an Excessive Heat Warning continuing until 8pm Thursday for high temperatures between 110 to 114 degrees.

In addition to the heat it has also been more humid as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf of California is been steered into the Desert Southwest. Humidity will be trending downward Wednesday through the weekend as the monsoon flow moves east. That will also help the nights become cooler and more comfortable as that moisture exits.

Temperatures warm back up early next week as a weaker ridge of high pressure builds bringing warmer weather heading into the week of Independence Day. The heat doesn't look won't be as impressive as what we saw over the weekend and it doesn't last long as another trough of low pressure rolls in before the holiday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-78°

Inland: 82-89°

Mountains: 81-92°

Deserts: 110-112°

