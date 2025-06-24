San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 24, 2025: Cooler than average, for now

The marine layer will spread inland overnight into Wednesday morning with patchy fog possible for the morning commute. Clouds will give way to sunny skies for most areas by mid to late morning.

High temperatures will trend near to 8 degrees below average tomorrow as a trough of low pressure sits over the west while extreme heat is impacting so much of the country.

Gradual warming each day into the weekend when temperatures will top out closer to average in the low to mid-70s at the coast, mid to upper-80s inland, low to mid-80s in the mountains and near 110 in the deserts.

Expect warmer weather, a shallower marine layer, and more sunshine for the end of the week into next week as high pressure expands.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 76-83°

Mountains: 74-86°

Deserts: 100-104°

