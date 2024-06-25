San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 24, 2024: Relief in the heat for some

It was a dangerously hot weekend, with notable high temperatures of 100 in Ramona, 99 in Escondido, and 84 at Lindbergh Field. Campo set a record high on Saturday, hitting 105 degrees. On top of the hot days, the nights have been warm, record warm, in fact.

Sunday several daily record warm minimum temperatures were set:

Vista 66

Escondido 70

Ramona 65

Campo 64

Borrego 84

It was another warm day today, with temperatures mostly in the 90s inland and 80s at the coast. Things are going to get more comfortable this week as the high pressure dome of warm air that brought the heat the last few days will be replaced by a trough of low pressure diving south over the west. Temperatures will drop back to seasonal normals from the coast to the mountains, while the deserts will remain dangerously hot.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues in the deserts until 8pm Thursday for high temperatures between 110 to 114 degrees.

In addition to the heat it has also been more humid as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf of California is been steered into the Desert Southwest. Clouds have built over the mountains this afternoon, but the rain and thunderstorm activity has stayed to the south in Baja and to the north in San Bernardino County. There is a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm over the mountains again tomorrow but humidity will be trending downward Wednesday through the weekend as the monsoon flow moves east.

Temperatures warm back up early next week as a weaker ridge of high pressure builds bringing warmer weather heading into the week of Independence Day.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 72-80°

Inland: 83-90°

Mountains: 80-91°

Deserts: 110-112°

