San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 22, 2023: Cooling off with a deepening marine layer

Temperatures plummet 5 to 10 degrees today inland to the mountains as a trough of low pressure that has been sitting over the west starts to push east. This will usher in a deepening marine layer and gusty winds.

The strongest winds will target the mountains and deserts where a Wind Advisory is in effect from 2pm today until 6am tomorrow for westerly winds of 25 to 35mph and gusts to 60mph.

Cooler into the weekend with slower clearing of the marine layer Friday and Saturday, potentially lingering into Sunday. Friday and Saturday may bring partial to limited clearing of the marine layer from the coast to 5 to 10 miles inland.

Temperatures will trend 5 to 15 degrees below average away from the coast today and tomorrow.

Sunday will be our transition day with better and faster clearing to sunshine and warming temperatures heading into next week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 71-77°

Mountains: 64-75°

Deserts: 93-97°

